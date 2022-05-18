Padma Lakshmi On Her Favorite Ingredient, What Makes A Good Meal, And Top Chef - Exclusive Interview

[Tell us a little bit about your collaboration with Maison Boursin.]

Everybody's been a little reluctant to go back to entertaining, and Boursin and I are partnering up to encourage people to do that and to show them easy ways that they can throw some food together, but also entertain and feel a little less stressed out, a little more relaxed. We're doing an event in June that you can go to ... [if you] go on the Boursin website, you can have recipes and tips. You can also reserve, if you want to get tickets to come to the event in New York City, but even if you live anywhere in the U.S., there'll be stuff there all year long.

It's a nice way to say, "Hey, I know we're all feeling out of practice and we want to be with our friends and family, so let's put out some recipes and some tips," and also remind people, frankly, that this is a great thing to have in your fridge at all times, because you can throw a pasta together, you can throw a beautiful salad together. All you do is roast some figs and then put them with some greens. It's a really great ingredient, and it's the kind of ingredient that you put on a charcuterie board — very simple pasta, cheese and pepper.