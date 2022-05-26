Why Reddit Has Concern With Top Chef's Last Chance Kitchen

In a Reddit thread about Season 19 of "Top Chef," a few fans expressed their disdain for "Last Chance Kitchen." "I'm sure I'll be downvoted but I'm not a fan of 'LCK'," said @future_dog_3156. "If anything, Sarah has proven that the route of 'LCK' is actually easier. Being a part of RW, serving big groups of people, coordinating with other chefs in a team challenge, etc. is much harder." Some Redditors agreed with this user, including @strawberry_margarita, who said, "This is the best argument against 'LCK' I've ever seen. I've never liked 'LCK' and you really summed it up."

Other users, however, chimed in to defend the merits of "Last Chance Kitchen." "See, I think 'LCK' is more of what I want out of 'Top Chef'," said one Redditor. "There the pressure is on making good food, and not BSing up a story about how this dish vaguely relates to a challenge (or to 'Jurassic Park')." Another user argued that the web series is actually more difficult than the main show, saying, "Statistically speaking, 'LCK' is harder because you have to beat the field. There's no middle ground for an off week."

To find out if a fourth "Last Chance Kitchen" winner will take home the title of "Top Chef," be sure to tune in to part one of the Season 19 finale on May 26.