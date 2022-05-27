The Michelob Ultra Guy Just Became A Beer Legend

People can go viral for the silliest things. For example, Brittany Tomlinson AKA @brittany_broski on TikTok went viral in 2019 for a video of her trying kombucha for the first time. Her internet fame was not a flash in the pan, however — Vox deemed her "one of the most beloved creators on the internet right now," and she currently has 6.9 million followers on TikTok. Another example of someone going viral for just living their life is Steven Barbosa, who was filmed candidly dancing to a Kevin Gates song at Mardi Gras in a video that has over 71 million views on TikTok (via Distractify).

Knowing this, it's not surprising that someone else has recently gone viral for simply watching golf and holding a beer (via Food & Wine). A photo of Missouri native Mark Radetic at the PGA Championship spread quickly on Twitter because while everyone else in the crowd was filming Tiger Woods playing golf, he was just standing there, holding only a Michelob Ultra. The image of this man living in the moment caught the beer brand's attention, leading to merchandise and the first ad ever (we assume) where Tiger Woods is blurred out instead of prominently featured.