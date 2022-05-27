The Michelob Ultra Guy Just Became A Beer Legend
People can go viral for the silliest things. For example, Brittany Tomlinson AKA @brittany_broski on TikTok went viral in 2019 for a video of her trying kombucha for the first time. Her internet fame was not a flash in the pan, however — Vox deemed her "one of the most beloved creators on the internet right now," and she currently has 6.9 million followers on TikTok. Another example of someone going viral for just living their life is Steven Barbosa, who was filmed candidly dancing to a Kevin Gates song at Mardi Gras in a video that has over 71 million views on TikTok (via Distractify).
Knowing this, it's not surprising that someone else has recently gone viral for simply watching golf and holding a beer (via Food & Wine). A photo of Missouri native Mark Radetic at the PGA Championship spread quickly on Twitter because while everyone else in the crowd was filming Tiger Woods playing golf, he was just standing there, holding only a Michelob Ultra. The image of this man living in the moment caught the beer brand's attention, leading to merchandise and the first ad ever (we assume) where Tiger Woods is blurred out instead of prominently featured.
The Michelob Ultra Guy now has official merchandise and is featured in an ad
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think standing there watching Tiger Woods hit a shot and me holding a beer that it would turn into this," Mark Radetic AKA "The Michelob Ultra Guy" told The 73rd Hole podcast. Radetic added that he did not have his phone out like everyone else because he's "not very good with it" and he wanted to "live in the moment," which Michelob Ultra embraced and turned into merchandise. The golf enthusiast is now prominently featured on a t-shirt and a hat with the slogan "It's only worth it if you enjoy it" (via Twitter).
The beer brand is also toying with the idea of featuring Radetic on a limited edition can, and has asked people on Twitter what the color scheme should be. To milk this meme even further, Michelob Ultra also made an ad that features the original image of Radetic, but blurs out Tiger Woods and pans past him (via Twitter). Not only is blurring out Woods hilarious, but it mostly likely saved the brand a ton of money to not feature his likeness. Apparently the sky's the limit for the Michelob Ultra Guy — it'll be interesting to see what happens next.