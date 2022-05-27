How Natural Grocers Is Focusing On Affordable Meals Amid Rising Food Costs

You don't need to read the news compulsively to know that a global food shortage is looming. With factors like record-high inflation, climate change, the war in Ukraine, and lingering supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic at play, grocery stores are ramping up prices on common items like eggs, bread, beef, and fruit juice to stay afloat, even amid widespread food insecurity, per NBC News. According to a May USDA report, the U.S. is seeing its highest jump in food costs in over 40 years. However, higher prices may just be one reason why the food inflation crisis is so concerning.



Shoppers are doing their best to hack soaring prices by "store-hopping" for the best deals, which for one shopper means driving nine miles to H Mart just to score affordable produce, per The New York Times. Some grocery chains, however, are trying to save customers from devising their own bargain-hunting plans. One of them is the Colorado-based health food chain Natural Grocers, whose good4u Meal Deals — first introduced in April 2020 — are part of the chain's "broader effort to fight food insecurity."