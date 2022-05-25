Could 'Orphan Crops' Be The Solution To The Global Food Shortage?

The factors contributing to the global food crisis just keep adding up. As United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres remarked last week, the number of "severely food insecure people" has more than doubled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, clocking in at nearly 300 million. With mass shortages of farming necessities like fertilizer, the President of the World Farmers' Organization told National Geographic that he's "not sure it's possible any more to avoid a food crisis." The world is still recovering from the supply chain issues brought on by the swell in demand during the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine is affecting the food supply in the U.S. and beyond. Now, farmers no longer have access to the Russian-exported nitrogen fertilizers that once accounted for 20% of the global reserve, per NatGeo. Tack on issues like climate change and rising inflation, and you have what looks like an insurmountable problem.

This week, Time published a list of five possible ways to stop the crisis from getting worse, which includes providing emergency services to those in need, "[maintaining] the open flows of trade on which every nation depends for their food supplies," and turning to renewable energy in order to prioritize growing crops for food instead of biofuel. Food Navigator also reports that some are looking to "orphan crops" — which fall outside of the world's high-demand crops, but still provide tons of nutrients — to save the day.