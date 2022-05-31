How The Grill Dads First Teamed Up - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Grill Dads — Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey — aren't sure when they first met, but they know it was back in their college days when Anderson was at Ohio State and Fey at Ohio University. At the time, the two had mutual friends, who they believe may have introduced them. Fey moved to New York City after graduation and got into advertising. Anderson had pivoted into the music business.

"I lied to some people," Anderson recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "And told them I lived in New York City so I could get a job." To help his old college buddy out, Fey offered his couch, and Anderson got to stay rent-free on the caveat that he had to cook their dinners, and soon cooking became integral to their friendship.

Fey had grown up in Ohio, where he claimed the two main food groups were meatloaf and casserole. "Sometimes they combine those things, which is mind-blowing," he told Mashed. "Meatloaf casserole is the worst thing." He joked that he taught himself to cook "because I didn't want to die," but it also became a source of income. Fey learned how to cook fantastic meals in his dorm room and charged fellow undergraduates for dinners. "It was a side hustle for a minute for me in college," he shared. After graduation, Anderson got married but eventually divorced, and he escaped to Atlanta. Fey was also married and living in Los Angeles and again invited Anderson to stay in his guest house, which is where the seed for The Grill Dads was initially planted.