The Grill Dads Bring The Fire From Their New Cookbook And Talk Guy Fieri - Exclusive Interview

How did you decide to work together?

Anderson: I moved to LA when I got a divorce. I was in Atlanta trying to figure out where to go, and the brief was anywhere but Atlanta. The weather there was not for me. And Fey was like, "hey, our back house in LA is an apartment, why don't you come out here?" His wife, at the time, she was super on board. I had a week ... showed up with a moving truck, and then it was every weekend we were cooking, and it was a small, maybe 1,000, 1100 square-foot Spanish house. We were having 40, 50, 60 people over. We always loved grilling, but we did more grilling out of necessity.

Fey: We had a bigger backyard than our house.

Anderson: We'd have more room. It was also more social, because everybody was outside. The cooking was part of the event at that point. It evolved to where we had a few restaurants ask us to do guest executive takeovers because we also were working in advertising at the time. We would sell out two or three seatings at these restaurants, and they loved it. At that point, we, "Hey, what are we going to do with this?" We're advertising guys. We're good at marketing. We should do something.

We were thinking about buying a restaurant in LA, and my dad was in banking for 40 years. He told me that if I bought a restaurant, he would disown me. The quote he said was, "The lucky ones fail quick." We're like, "Hey, we create content for a living for other brands. Let's do it for ourselves." We decided to do the Grill Dads to scratch our creative itch for creating content, but also cooking. That's how it all got started.

Fey: That's actually what's a little bit different from Mark and I, we weren't on a food path. We were on a lifestyle path. As brand purveyors and guys that have spent 20 years in creating brands for other people, we premeditatedly created The Grill Dads out of the idea that we wanted to make some IP, do something with it potentially. We didn't realize it would become — it was a side hustle for a minute — we didn't realize it would get as big as it has and is continuing to get, and it's really a fun ride, so much so that this is the empire that Mark and I are working to build, and we're having a lot of fun doing it. We offer entertainment and practical cooking recipes and tips and all that stuff.

We're a comedy team, so we bring levity to food. With what we all just went through over the past couple years, I don't think there's a better time for us to not take ourselves too seriously. Truth be told, we're also here to disrupt how dads [a]re portrayed in the media. We're modern dads. We're very different from the grass mowing, New Balance wearing, braided-belt guys that you see ... We have no problem with that, but that's not us. A lot of times, Mark and I say this all the time: "A grill is a tool, barbecue is a cuisine." We show people how to make everything you can imagine on the grill and all different methods, whether it's fire and smoke, you name it. That's the key, and that's [why] a gateway drug for cooking outside is what we provide.