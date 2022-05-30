When The Baby Formula Shortage Might Finally End, According To The FDA Commissioner

Summer is just around the corner, and while many families are busy making fun and joyful plans for beach days and pool parties, others have been trapped in a stressful nightmare thanks to the 2022 baby formula shortage that's been affecting families nationwide. Some stores had been seeing depleted formula stock due to supply chain issues caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in early 2022, but a baby formula recall in February has since pushed the nation's formula supply to a breaking point.

The baby formula recall was initiated because several infants fell ill, and two even died, from cronobacter sakazakii bacterial infections. They had all consumed formula from the same manufacturing plant, and when the FDA inspected the plant, it found several troubling sanitary issues there, including bacterial contamination and more (via CNBC). The shortage caused by the recall and the plant's subsequent shutdown has been especially distressing for families with babies who have specialized nutritional needs. As the chairperson of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on nutrition told The Washington Post, "This is a crisis." Thankfully, there might be light at the end of the tunnel. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf has said that the nation's formula supply could be back to normal as soon as July.