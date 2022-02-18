Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Baby Formula Recall

Even though it's only February, plenty of food items have already been recalled this year. Shrimp, frozen spinach, and enoki mushrooms — along with many other products — were all pulled from supermarket shelves in an effort to curb the ongoing listeria outbreak across the country.

Unfortunately, USA Today reports that the FDA just issued a warning about bacterial contamination in baby formulas manufactured by Abbott Nutrition. Potentially affected formulas include Elecare, Alimentum, and Similac. So far, four infants have become ill.

According to the FDA, formulas produced at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, MI, may have been contaminated by salmonella and/or cronobacter sakazakii. Formula should not be used if "the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2; and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later."

Formula codes can also be checked using Abbott Nutrition's product lookup webpage. Affected formulas can be refunded or replaced by visiting the Similac recall website or calling the company's customer service line.