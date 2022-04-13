Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Baby Formula Shortage

According to NPR, "thousands of young babies across the country rely on formula each year." The outlet adds that, per the CDC, only a quarter of infants born in 2017 were breastfed in their first six months. Since many parents pick up formula at their local grocery store or pharmacy, the shortage is causing major retailers like Walgreens, Target, and CVS to limit the amount of formula allotted to a single family. A Walgreens spokesperson told NPR that the nationwide constrains are "due to increased demand and various supplier challenges," and that the pharmacy chain is continuing to "work diligently with [its] supplier partners to best meet customer demands."

Even those who can get their hands on formula will likely be shelling out some extra cash. According to CBS News, the average cost of "the most popular baby formula products" has risen as much as 18% over the course of a single year. The outlet also reminds readers of the lasting effects of January's Abbott baby formula recall, which was due to the exposure of the bacteria Cronobacter.

Until supply chain issues are resolved, experts who spoke to ABC News encourage parents and caregivers to "reach out to pediatricians" for help acquiring formula, or to turn to organizations like the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program.