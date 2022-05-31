How A French Food Company Wants To Help With The Baby Formula Crisis

The United States is in the midst of a serious baby formula shortage, which has rightfully sent many parents of infants into a tizzy. Now, many are scrambling to find (and possibly stockpile) formula so they don't wind up without something to feed their child.

To the public, the formula crisis really ramped up when a Michigan plant for Abbott Nutrition was shuttered due to suspected contamination. Per NPR, this particular facility supplied up to 1/5 of the nation's stock of the all-important infant food. According to Business Insider, two babies died and others were sickened as a result of the contamination, which led to the recall heard 'round the country.

Clearly, the facility has major issues to fix (it was called "egregiously unsanitary" in a Yahoo! article), but the rest of the country's industry has been unable to fill the gap left by the shuttering. At least one writer at the New York Post blames the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for setting the baby formula industry up for disaster by "setting up high barriers for new plants to open." Fortunately, the U.S. has managed to make some allies over the years, and at least one foreign company is stepping up to help out some of the most vulnerable American infants in need.