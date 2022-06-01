Chef Dominique Ansel Gets Candid About How His Childhood Inspired His Work In Food Insecurity - Exclusive

Ansel shared with Mashed the story of his own childhood as he recalled, "I worked in a small town in France. My dad was a factory worker, and we didn't have much growing up. I was the last of four kids. My grandma lived with me, my cousin lived with me, with a dog [and] cats — the entire family was living in the same house." However, the pay structure is different in France, which made it even more difficult to feed the large family.

Ansel added, "In France, you get paid once a month. The end of the month was difficult for my family to put food in their home. I do remember many of those days [when] we didn't have much except bread and scraps growing up." As Ansel began working as a chef, the importance of food became clearer. "It was hard for me to understand how food was essential [and] important [in] my life. I started working in the kitchen, and only when I got to New York and actually launched Cronut®, I started remembering all these things that, growing up, it's not obvious [that I haven't] always had food."

People who reach success through adversity are often inspired to give back to those who need help, and Ansel is no different. "It's been a mission of mine to always help bring awareness [about] people who need food, even in a city like New York where there's a lot going on. There [are] a lot of restaurants. There [are] always people that need," he said. "I started that even before the Cronut®. When we launched the Cronut®, we raised over $100,000 for charities to fight against hunger."