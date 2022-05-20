Cronut® Creator Pastry Chef Dominique Ansel On Working With City Harvest - Exclusive Interview

The bakery's also done its part in lending a helping hand during the pandemic. Can you share a bit about that experience?

When the pandemic happened, we actually never closed the bakery. I, like every other business, had to let go [of the] majority of my staff, if not almost everyone. We were bare bones. We had nothing. We opened the shop with two or three people, and it was hard. It was a hard time for everyone. I decided to stay open because our bakery is the center of the community in our neighborhood. [The] bakery is always [a] neighborhood business. I saw, very quickly, after a few weeks, people [came] together, meeting at the bakery because we were one of the only businesses open. I saw people coming from all around town, all around the city, people walking 40, 50 blocks just to come to [the] bakery. I remember that this is how we started — with just a few employees.

We feel humble about being a part of the community, being a part of something bigger than being a business making pastries. We gather people together. On our side, we had a lot of donations going to hospitals to help all the staff — nurses and doctors to support everyone for the hard work, keeping all of us safe. I would say, [we are] back to square one, but with [a] wiser perspective and [a] better understanding of how much we can contribute [to] the community.



What are you able to tell us about the process of creating a Cronut®, and how do you decide on new flavor combinations?

I created the Cronut® back in 2013, and at the time, it was just another creation for the weekend. It was actually prepared for on Mother's Day. That's why the flavor was vanilla and rose. It was a simple addition to the menu. I worked on it for quite some time, because I like the fun interactive perspective [of] the creation, but it was good. I had no idea it was going to go viral and take us all to a different place. Looking back, [it was] a beautiful creation [that] definitely opened doors to so many things.

When it comes to new flavors, we never ever repeated the same flavor, not even once or on the wall. We created over a hundred flavors in New York City and 200 all across the world from all openings. The flavors [are] always based on local culture. [The] ingredients can be spices, tea, [or] coffee. It can be a lot of different integrations of it. We always want something that is tasty. That is good [at] first, and then, something that pairs well with a different flavor. We try to mix a little bit; [for] the texture, we'll do a jam and a cream, and we always try to make it a little bit more unique every single time.