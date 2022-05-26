The Best Cronut® Combos According To Creator Dominique Ansel - Exclusive

When it comes to favorite food combinations, the Cronut® is king. The donut and croissant mashup began as a Mother's Day experiment in 2013, but creator Dominique Ansel is still creating new flavors to keep yesteryear's trendiest food alive and well. With the innovative idea to never repeat flavors, Ansel keeps fans of the Cronut® coming back for more, tempting them to try every new iteration that the pastry chef and his team can cook up.

However, it's not just flavor combinations that customers can enjoy when it comes to the Cronut®. The great thing about pastries is their versatility. So whether fans are grabbing one on-the-go for breakfast or buying the one for a "treat yourself" moment, there's an infinite number of ways to enjoy the delicacy — including drinks and other foods people can pair alongside their Cronut®.

During an exclusive interview with Mashed to promote his partnership with City Harvest, Dominique Ansel dished on the best Cronut® pairings, how he comes up with new flavors, and also revealed how it all began.