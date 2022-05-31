Krispy Kreme Just Brought Back Two Fan-Favorite Promotions

If you've got a sweet tooth, we've got a warning: It's about to get harder to resist the pull of Krispy Kreme doughnuts as you drive past the location in your town. Krispy Kreme came out on top in Mashed's donut chains ranked from worst to best, and it's not even because of any culinary wizardry. The best donut at Krispy Kreme, according to 48% of people surveyed by Mashed, is the chain's Original Glazed donut — pretty much as simple as the fried sweets get, but they're just that good. If you already find yourself craving a glazed treat whenever you're out and about, Krispy Kreme's duo of returning summer promotions just might do you in.

Both of the promotions last pretty much all summer long, Krispy Kreme announced in a press release. One will gift customers a free donut, and the other will give them a dozen donuts at a discount. First off, there's Krispy Kreme's Hot Light promotion. Longtime customers will know that when the red light at Krispy Kreme is on, that means that a batch of hot, fresh Original Glazed donuts are coming out of the glazer and ready to be devoured. This summer, any time the Hot Light is on at Krispy Kreme, customers can walk in and get a free Original Glazed donut with no purchase necessary, from now through Labor Day (September 5). The second offer is a bit more unconventional, as gas prices will affect Krispy Kreme's donut deal.