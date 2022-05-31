Krispy Kreme Just Brought Back Two Fan-Favorite Promotions
If you've got a sweet tooth, we've got a warning: It's about to get harder to resist the pull of Krispy Kreme doughnuts as you drive past the location in your town. Krispy Kreme came out on top in Mashed's donut chains ranked from worst to best, and it's not even because of any culinary wizardry. The best donut at Krispy Kreme, according to 48% of people surveyed by Mashed, is the chain's Original Glazed donut — pretty much as simple as the fried sweets get, but they're just that good. If you already find yourself craving a glazed treat whenever you're out and about, Krispy Kreme's duo of returning summer promotions just might do you in.
Both of the promotions last pretty much all summer long, Krispy Kreme announced in a press release. One will gift customers a free donut, and the other will give them a dozen donuts at a discount. First off, there's Krispy Kreme's Hot Light promotion. Longtime customers will know that when the red light at Krispy Kreme is on, that means that a batch of hot, fresh Original Glazed donuts are coming out of the glazer and ready to be devoured. This summer, any time the Hot Light is on at Krispy Kreme, customers can walk in and get a free Original Glazed donut with no purchase necessary, from now through Labor Day (September 5). The second offer is a bit more unconventional, as gas prices will affect Krispy Kreme's donut deal.
Gas prices will determine the price of a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme
The second summer promo, per the announcement, is the return of Krispy Kreme's "Beat the Pump" deal. Every Wednesday from June 8 through August 31, customers will be able to buy a dozen Original Glazed donuts for the same price as the national average price of a gallon of gas. In the Los Angeles-adjacent city of Burbank, a regular dozen Krispy Kreme originals will set you back $15.49. A gallon of gas in the state of California will currently run you about $6.16, but the national average gas price as of May 31 was just $4.62 (via AAA). That's quite a bit of donut savings, especially for those living in places where gas costs more than the national average.
Of course, the savings could begin to sound less appealing if inflation continues increasing at the current rate (the highest in four decades, according to Forbes), or if gas prices don't eventually stop rising, too. For now, though, Krispy Kreme's Beat the Pump promo still gets customers a screaming deal on donuts — even if it costs them a little bit more to drive there.