How Gas Prices Will Affect Krispy Kreme's Newest Donut Deal

Krispy Kreme is known for using its doughnuts to reflect current events. In 2021, the chain had a famous vaccination promotion, in which it gave a free doughnut to customers who presented their COVID-19 vaccine card.

The brand is constantly giving away its sweet products to its customers through the "Be Sweet" part of its mission. The motto is fueled on the purpose of, "touching and enhancing lives," through loving the people, communities, and planet that Krispy Kreme reaches, per the Krispy Kreme website. Whether it's a patron's birthday or they've donated blood, Krispy Kreme wants to continually provide doughnuts for those in the community that have worked hard and during stressful times, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another recent example of this is gas prices reaching record highs. Although many people are definitely under a lot of pressure to power their cars, Krispy Kreme has a sweet anecdote to relieve some worries, per The Washington Post.