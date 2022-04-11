How Gas Prices Will Affect Krispy Kreme's Newest Donut Deal
Krispy Kreme is known for using its doughnuts to reflect current events. In 2021, the chain had a famous vaccination promotion, in which it gave a free doughnut to customers who presented their COVID-19 vaccine card.
The brand is constantly giving away its sweet products to its customers through the "Be Sweet" part of its mission. The motto is fueled on the purpose of, "touching and enhancing lives," through loving the people, communities, and planet that Krispy Kreme reaches, per the Krispy Kreme website. Whether it's a patron's birthday or they've donated blood, Krispy Kreme wants to continually provide doughnuts for those in the community that have worked hard and during stressful times, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another recent example of this is gas prices reaching record highs. Although many people are definitely under a lot of pressure to power their cars, Krispy Kreme has a sweet anecdote to relieve some worries, per The Washington Post.
The cost of doughnuts matches gas prices
Krispy Kreme has announced that it will be pricing a dozen of its Original Glazed Doughnuts to match that of the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline, according to Chew Boom.
According to CBS News, this can be as high as $4.33 per gallon. Though this number might be above average for gasoline, it is pretty low for a dozen doughnuts. Krispy Kreme typically prices its dozens at $7.99, making this offer a steal, per Real Menu Prices. For further reference, one glazed doughnut can cost $0.99, so this is really a deal for super savings.
This pricing will be in effect starting April 13, and will end on May 4. The cost will fluctuate every Monday, depending on the national average price of a gallon of standard gasoline for that week. So while customers might have to splurge a bit more buying gas, they can receive several extra doughnuts while doing so for the next month.