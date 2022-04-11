Panera Is Going To Be The Next Restaurant In The Metaverse

About a year ago, NFTs took the food industry by storm. The metaverse seems to be this year's tech trend over which brands will increasingly obsess. On February 3, Panera Bread filed a trademark application for "Paneraverse." The first trademark covers downloadable virtual goods, which include virtual food products and NFTs for financial transactions, and the second deals with the Paneraverse, a virtual cafe or restaurant environments made for entertainment purposes.

Later, Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney, shared on Twitter that the next day McDonald's filed 10 trademark applications covering all the same bases of virtual products, virtual venues, and tokens for virtual transactions. It also went further with an idea of using virtual transactions to facilitate the delivery of McDonald's meals, as opposed to using an app to order delivery.

With such names expressing interest in the metaverse, it was not long before other brands began to experience FMOMO. By the end of March, Yum! Brands ensured KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell all had made trademark applications for their presence in the metaverse. Most recently, Wendy's debuted a Wendyverse on April 2. What this means, as explained in a press release, is that it took Meta's VR platform Horizon Worlds to develop a Wendy's restaurant that people with an Oculus Quest 2 headset can wander about in. We can expect Panera Bread and McDonald's to experiment in a similar manner in the coming months.