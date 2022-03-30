Wendy's Is Opening A Virtual Restaurant In The Metaverse

Welcome to the Wendyverse, an alternate reality where you can socialize with friends over a mile-high Wendy's Baconator and a mountain of fries without consuming a single calorie, or, for that matter, leaving your home (via Yahoo Finance). If that's not enticing enough, then how about this: Your entry into the Wendy's Metaverse entitles you to go behind the counter, presumably, to watch the virtual goodness being prepared, if not make a new friend in the fry cook. Foodies who appreciate the open-kitchen-plan trend, this one's for you.

Furthermore, Wendy's new Metaverse replicates not only a Wendy's restaurant, but also a basketball court on which you can virtually play, per Restaurant Business. In other words, for anyone who has ever fantasized about stuffing their face while, at the same time, stuffing the net, Wendy's has you covered with its virtual Buck BiscuitDome, named for Wendy's popular one-dollar breakfast biscuit promotion.

Starting April 2, all you'll need to access this brave new world located somewhere in the ether (no nav system necessary), thanks to Wendy's partnership with Horizon Worlds (a Facebook-owned virtual social and gaming site), is a Quest 2 virtual reality headset. That being said, technically you don't even need a headset at all. That's because the Wendyverse will be accessible in viewer-only mode — in addition to virtual reality 3D — for anyone without a VR headset, according to MarketWatch. Here is what to expect when Wendy's opens its virtual restaurant location in the Metaverse.