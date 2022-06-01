Impossible Food's Chef J. Michael On Grilling, Sustainability, And Meat-Like Taste - Exclusive Interview

One of my favorite things about Impossible Foods is the juiciness of all of the plant-based meat. How do the products achieve this meat-like quality, and what are some of the best tips to avoid losing the juice during the cooking process?

Chef J. Michael: Our products' secret ingredient or what drives the flavor and meat also drives the flavor in our product is heme. One of the most beautiful characteristics past the sensory component that it delivers is that it's transformative. It changes from red to brown as you cook it. That whole experience, if you wanted to cook a burger to medium-rare, it would reflect that visually as you cut it in half and open or if you like your burgers medium-well, it's well done, it will go towards that brownish or pink color as you cook it. The way to achieve that is to [not] overcook it. The one tip that I would give you there is [to] get a meat thermometer and temp it along the way.

Eventually, you will develop an intuition to be able to predict what temperature it is, and you'll eventually surpass the need for a meat thermometer, and you'll be able to intuitively select where you're at within the cooking process. It's all about hitting the right temperatures and not overcooking things. That's not inherent to Impossible — that's anything that you're doing. You're going to get better and better at it. Practice makes perfect. Cooking's not hard to do. It's easy to screw up, and that's why it's so beautiful.

If someone were trying to get a medium or a medium-rare on say the burgers, do you know the specific temperatures that would be best for each of those?

Chef J. Michael: It would be the same thing that you would follow for any other meat products. If you're targeting that medium-rare 130/135 [degrees], that's what you would target with our products. It's going to be exactly the same. Along the way, the other thing that I would add is, there [are] visual cues as you're cooking that you can see the difference. There [are] audible cues that you can hear the difference as something is cooking through.

Everybody's cooked a pan of cookies, right? You can smell when they're done [and] you can smell when they're overdone. Gathering your intuition around all your senses, not just relying on one thing, it can be turned in doing something else. I can hear that something is ready to flip or ready to be done. That's beyond your eyes, and people rely on their eyes so much, but every single one of your senses could absolutely be challenged in the cooking process.