Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Just Announced Huge News For The Brand

Forbes reports that Cole has now secured $25 million through a Series A funding round. Series A financing resembles seed investment and means that Slutty Vegan now plans to sell shares in the business, per Corporate Finance Institute. The only caveat is that the shareholders can't vote when it comes to business decisions. Thanks to this financial plan, Slutty Vegan now has a market value of $100 million, and Cole plans to take the show on the road.

She intends to open up 10 more restaurant locations by the end of 2022 and another 10 by the end of 2023. In order to manage the expansion, Cole also intends to expand the managerial side of her business with a COO and CMO in the very near future. Her current investors should provide some star power to the restaurant as well. Richard Dennis acts as a lead investor who has championed shea products, while Danny Meyer bought in. Meyer, a noted restaurateur who's helped establish Michelin-grade restaurants, previously tapped Cole for a collaboration with Shake Shack, helping her get on the national fast food map.

This expansion follows Slutty Vegan delivering signature kettle chips and CBD candy to the marketplace, alongside a previously planned restaurant expansion into Brooklyn, New York, and Baltimore, Maryland. At this rate, it might only be a matter of time before a Slutty Vegan opens up around the corner from your home, making everyone question their preconceived notion of the best burgers in the U.S.