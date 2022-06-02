The Incredible Cake A TikToker Made For The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The celebration of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II will make history this year with the Platinum Jubilee, set to commemorate the monarch's record-breaking 70 years on the throne beginning with her ascension to the crown on Feb. 6, 1952 (via CNN). Official festivities are slated to kick off on June 2 with a military parade and will conclude with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5. However, celebrations are hardly limited to the events scheduled for the week.

On June 5, "Big Jubilee Lunches" have been planned in Britain and other countries across the world. According to People, Twitter has introduced an emoji depicting the queen's favorite dog, a corgi, sporting a crown, which will accompany hashtags honoring the Jubilee. The Washington Post reports celebrations for the occasion, throughout the entire year, have ranged from book clubs to essay writing competitions to a baking competition in which the creator of the best "Platinum pudding" – a lemon-flavored Swiss roll and amaretti trifle – is to be crowned the winner.

Speaking of sweet treats, it should come as no surprise that amateur and professional bakers alike have chosen to display their talents in commemoration of the 96-year-old monarch's 70th year as queen. After all, for the past couple of years, the internet has been abuzz with hyper-realistic cakes, while shows like "Is It Cake?" have had runaway success as contestants battle it out to see who can fool the most people with their creative use of fondant.