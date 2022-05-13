The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Recipe Contest Officially Has A Winner

Earlier this year, the British department store Fortnum & Mason, along with Queen Elizabeth II, made the exciting decision to host a baking competition. The store began the search for the best pudding in the country for the "Platinum Pudding Competition," which was created for Her Royal Majesty in celebration of her 70th successive year on the royal seat.

According to The Guardian, the best pudding made to mark such a huge accomplishment needed to meet criteria including "a memorable story, the perfect taste, and a recipe simple enough for home bakers." The five finalists, out of 5,000 entrants, had a lot of work to do while preparing the dessert that would be ideal for the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee lunches (via Independent).

In a similar event, at the Queen's coronation in 1953, florist Constance Spry and cordon bleu chef Rosemary Hume created a "coronation chicken" dish, and that recipe was "widely published at the time so that it could be enjoyed at street parties across Britain" (per History Extra). The Platinum Jubilee recipe for the best pudding will have the same fate. But which one of the five finalists has managed to pull it off?