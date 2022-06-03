Pepsi's CMO On Their Culinary Institute Of America Collaboration For Limited Edition Pepsi-Roni - Exclusive

Pepsi-Roni started out as an idea within the soda corporation. The brand decided to reach out to the CIA to turn its soda sausage dreams into a reality. As Kaplan told Mashed, Pepsi's own research and development team worked with CIA chefs to create the final product. Settling on the recipe took time, collaboration, and lots of taste tests. According to Kaplan, "We had a tasting a few weeks ago where we tried different levels of heat, spices, and smokiness, different things to see what would be the best. Different sizes, how to brand it, how to cut it — you have no idea the amount of thought that's gone into it."

As for the taste, expect hints of pork, smoke, spice, and (obviously) Pepsi. Specifically, Pepsi Zero Sugar was used to flavor it. Kaplan said, "The Pepsi-Roni is pork-based, combining the citrus zest and caramel notes of Pepsi Zero Sugar with traditional savory pepperoni seasonings. The Pepsi-Roni is then smoked for hours and given an additional layer of the reduced [soda] glaze to further enhance the flavors."

We asked Kaplan if Pepsi was planning any other pizza toppings given the success of Pepsi-Roni, and he didn't entirely rule it out: "Right now, we're going to start with the Pepsi-Roni and see where it goes. We'll have to take it from there. We'll see how the world responds."

You can try Pepsi-Roni pizza at events in Miami and Los Angeles today. Information can be found here.