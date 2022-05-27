Pepsi CMO Todd Kaplan Explains Pepsi's Latest Creation, Pepsi-Roni - Exclusive Interview

How did the idea for Pepsi-Roni start?

Pepsi is all about unapologetic enjoyment. Last year, the brand rallied around National Hamburger Day to launch our #BetterWithPepsi campaign centered around the truth that Pepsi makes our favorite foods tastier and more enjoyable. Following a successful campaign and study results that prove pizza and Pepsi were meant to be together, we wanted to take it one step further. We thought about what would happen if we made the world's first Pepsi-Roni pizza, so we briefed the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) to create it from scratch using the two flavor profiles.

Let's dig a little deeper into the process of creating the Pepsi-Roni. Were there multiple test batches? Were you taste-testing it? Was there a lot of back and forth with the CIA?

Yes. We have our culinary team here in our own R&D facility, and they work on all our great flavors and products that we make. We connected them with the CIA, and they collaborated on how we could approach this in different ways. We had a tasting a few weeks ago where we tried different levels of heat, spices, and smokiness, different things to see what would be the best. Different sizes, how to brand it, how to cut it — you have no idea the amount of thought that's gone into it. There's even a reduced Pepsi glaze that you can put on top of your pizza to add an extra hit if you like it more flavorful, which you'll see at the tasting. It is the most surprisingly delicious taste you've ever had, because it's like sweet sausage — it brings out the sweetness.

Could you describe the flavor of Pepsi-Roni a little bit?

The Pepsi-Roni is pork-based, combining the citrus zest and caramel notes of Pepsi Zero Sugar with traditional savory pepperoni seasonings. The Pepsi-Roni is then smoked for hours and given an additional layer of the reduced Pepsi Zero Sugar glaze to further enhance the flavors.