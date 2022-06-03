How Dan Levy's FOMO Inspired His New Tostitos Ad

Lately, Dan Levy has been quite busy. This actor, producer, director, and writer is the son of treasured actor Eugene Levy, who we all loved as the dad in "American Pie," in which he had a weird encounter with apple pie, and the TV show "Schitt's Creek," which was created by this father-and-son duo (via IMDB).

Dan Levy is known as a big foodie, and NBC News reported that he will be the host and creator of a new HBO Max reality cooking show called "The Big Brunch." The upcoming reality show will offer chefs a chance to compete for a big prize while sharing their ideas for a successful food business.

Levy also revealed one of his favorite foods, crullers, on his Instagram story, which his followers loved (per NDTV Food). In 2021, Levy and "SNL" comedienne Kate McKinnon, both openly gay actors, made two entertaining ads for Frito-Lay's Tostitos brand, dubbed "Not a Word" and "One Upper." And now, there's a new Tostitos ad that Levy co-wrote and starred in.