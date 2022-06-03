GBBO Fans Will Love Giuseppe Dell'Anno's Big Announcement

Luckily for "GBBO" fans everywhere, Giuseppe Dell'Anno has expanded beyond cookbook collaboration, as he has just announced on Instagram that he will be releasing his first solo cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes." The book contains over 60 of Dell'Anno's own recipes, many of which he learned from his father, including rum baba and focaccia. Dell'Anno is excited about the release, writing in the caption, "If I'm honest, I cannot believe that this is really happening, and I'm still in disbelief while I'm writing this ... somebody pinch me, please!!!"

Fellow GBBOers blew up the comments with congratulations for the Italian baker, with season 12 finalist Crystelle Pereira writing, "I COULD NOT BE PROUDER, ZIO PEPE!!!!! Huge congratulations on what I KNOW will be a perfect book." Rahul Mandal, winner of the 2018 season, commented, "This is brilliant!! Congratulations on your book!! I can't wait to get my copy! Amazing!! Well done."

"Giuseppe's Italian Bakes" is said to be out in October 2022 and is currently available for preorder.