Whispering Angel Just Unveiled A Special Rosé Fit For A Queen

Whispering Angel Just Unveiled A Special Rosé Fit For A Queen
If you've been keeping up with the royal family, then you're probably aware folks all over the U.K. are clinking their glasses in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who back in February "became the first British monarch to" serve 70 years on the throne. The majestic milestone is being commemorated by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a multi-day celebration consisting of a four-day bank holiday, along with a string of special public events like the Epsom Derby, a birthday parade, a baking competition held by the queen, and the highly anticipated Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Of course, a celebration this grand calls for something extra special to sip on. Some might say there's no better way to toast to Her Majesty than with something delightfully posh and pink. Specifically, French winemaker Chateau d'Esclans might say that. Per Food Network, the Provence-based winery's bestselling brand Whispering Angel is selling a limited-edition version of its vintage 2021 Queen's Platinum Jubilee Rosé. According to the website, it consists of a three-month aged Grenache and Vermentino blend and features "floral notes with strawberry and cherry," which sound like flavors that would make this daytime sipper pair well with tasty teacakes or quiche.
In addition to selling the one-of-a-kind bottle, Whispering Angel has been named an official partner of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which is set to conclude this weekend's festivities with an appearance from Her Majesty herself. To that end, it's safe to say it will be reigning' rosé all weekend long.
The 2021 Jubilee Wine label is a fitting tribute to the British monarch
With so many extravagant shows of pageantry to look forward to this weekend, it's only fitting that the 2021 Jubilee Rosé was designed to be the kind of wine you can proudly display as a centerpiece. Per the Chateau d'Esclans website, the limited-edition celebratory bottle features a "beautifully embossed platinum label" in lieu of its standard white one with Jubilee Pageant crown etched alongside the brand's signature angels as a tribute to the monarch's 70-year-achievement.
Per Falstaff, Whispering Angel founder Sacha Lichine said the special design was "inspired in part by the strong connection between the United Kingdom and France." What's the connection, you may ask? Well, aside from Britain's history of importing French wine, as The Guardian points out, Whispering Angel has been a fan favorite brand in the United Kingdom for several years. The brand's iconic rosé in particular has been touted as an "affordable luxury," and even earned an unofficial stamp, or rather sip, of approval from several celebs.
The U.S.-based site Our Cellar put a $28 price tag on the Queen's 2021 Platinum Jubilee Rosé, not including shipping and handling. But it is currently listed as unavailable. So folks in the U.S. might have a hard time getting their hands on it. While it's meant for the queen's special holiday, honoring Her Majesty might take a party that goes on all month long. Cheers to 70 years!