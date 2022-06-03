Whispering Angel Just Unveiled A Special Rosé Fit For A Queen

If you've been keeping up with the royal family, then you're probably aware folks all over the U.K. are clinking their glasses in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who back in February "became the first British monarch to" serve 70 years on the throne. The majestic milestone is being commemorated by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a multi-day celebration consisting of a four-day bank holiday, along with a string of special public events like the Epsom Derby, a birthday parade, a baking competition held by the queen, and the highly anticipated Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Of course, a celebration this grand calls for something extra special to sip on. Some might say there's no better way to toast to Her Majesty than with something delightfully posh and pink. Specifically, French winemaker Chateau d'Esclans might say that. Per Food Network, the Provence-based winery's bestselling brand Whispering Angel is selling a limited-edition version of its vintage 2021 Queen's Platinum Jubilee Rosé. According to the website, it consists of a three-month aged Grenache and Vermentino blend and features "floral notes with strawberry and cherry," which sound like flavors that would make this daytime sipper pair well with tasty teacakes or quiche.

In addition to selling the one-of-a-kind bottle, Whispering Angel has been named an official partner of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which is set to conclude this weekend's festivities with an appearance from Her Majesty herself. To that end, it's safe to say it will be reigning' rosé all weekend long.