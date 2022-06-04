The Golden Girls Kitchen Will Offer A Slice Of The Ladies' Favorite Foods

There is a reason "The Golden Girls" ran for seven seasons, pocketed 11 Emmy wins and four Golden Globes, and continues to be enjoyed in re-runs. While this beloved sitcom managed to make fans laugh out loud, think about important social issues, and root for their favorite character's happiness for 30 minutes every week, it accomplished something much more profound. This show's leading ladies — Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia — made fans feel like they were their own bosom friends. And the "girls'" shared residence "at 6151 Richmond Street in Miami" (via House Beautiful) felt like a second home.

Yes, many of the show's devotees might love nothing more than to join this close-knit quartet at the kitchen table for cheesecake and one of Rose's infamous St. Olaf tales. Dorothy would likely roll her eyes. Blanche would break into a story about her latest sexual escapades and Sophia would interject with her trademark, "Picture it. Sicily. [Some year in the early 1900s]."

While fans will never get to sit down with these four fabulous ladies, they will soon be able to immerse themselves in an authentic, show-inspired setting. That's right. Four real-life friends can sidle up to Blanche's table and indulge in some Golden Girls' cheesecake. Here's what you need to know.