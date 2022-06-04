The New Pokemon That People Think Is Based On A Famous Food

There will be a whole new world for Pokemon fans to discover when Scarlet and Violet debuts this November. If you're not a fan, we'll forgive you for not knowing that these comprise the latest generation of Pokemon games, and their release will bring a whole host of new characters to the Pokeverse, per Polygon.

While Screenrant notes that a number of the original 150 Pokemon were inspired by characters in Japanese mythology, now that there are nearly 1,000 of them, we can only imagine how difficult it must be to come up with names and backstories for every single new trainer and monster. And while there are still those who will coo over the franchise's classic characters — Psyduck was part of a recent viral trend in China and Pikachu got people excited for a limited release Pokemon Oreo pack — it seems that the internet may be ready to toss them aside for one of the newest monsters to be introduced into the Pokeverse. It's a "Hog Pokemon" named Lechonk that the official Pokemon website describes as "A Gourmand with an Excellent Nose."

There's plenty to love about a cartoon hog that might look portly, but is in fact "mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food." Per the Pokemon website, Lechonk is said to "use its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries.