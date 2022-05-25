Why A KFC Toy Is Going Viral In China

Some people are ambivalent about KFC, but that's not how China feels about the fried chicken giant. KFC holds the honor of being the first American fast-food chain to open in the country. And today, it's the brightest jewel in Yum China's crown, with more than 8,400 restaurants in more than 1,700 cities.

In fact, KFC is so iconic that Yum China was named as a sponsor for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, per Reuters. It even became one of the few places athletes could go for a Valentine's Day treat, per Eurosport (well, that or Yum China's other offer: pizza from Pizza Hut).

This year, KFC China decided to mark Children's Day, which takes place on June 1, with a special Pokémon promotion, where children's meals come with a Pikachu or Psyduck toy, per Nintendo Life. But even KFC couldn't anticipate just how popular the promotion would be — even though we're still days away from the actual event, and one of the toys is already taking the internet by storm.