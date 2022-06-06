The Best Fast Food Places To Order Impossible Foods' Plant-Based Meat - Exclusive

On Chef J. Michael's favorite fast food or restaurants that carry Impossible products, he said, "Disney with the Inventive Styles, they did a pressed Korean short rib out of our beef products. That's super cool and it elevates the idea of how you can use this." Impossible even has its own restaurant, Melton explained. "We have the Impossible Shop, which is our own namesake powered by Doghouse ... there's some killer menu items there."

While everyone loves a good Impossible Whopper, smaller restaurants have a personal touch and charm. "I love the small mom and pops because ... they're able to be nimble and try different things and cook from scratch. There's a little bit more control on a smaller scale," Michael noted. "We launched with David Chang and Momofuku Nishi, and then it ends up on Burger King. It's the same product behind both of those doors. The only similarity between those restaurants before that was maybe cleaning products. To have the same protein behind the doors of a top-end restaurant or a QSR, it's incredible."

Michael praised the progress Impossible Foods has made over the years. "We are the common denominator. We're bringing restaurant similarities together, and it's so important that we showcase that Impossible is that common denominator."