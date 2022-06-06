Sam's Club Just Dropped Giant Cupcake Merch

Don't let the common cupcake's diminutive size fool you. It packs just as much flavor as its full-sized brethren, is highly customizable, and, let's face it, looks rather adorable with its tiny dimensions. Yes, the modest cupcake can do anything a big cake can do. It is perfectly able to sport a few candles for your child's big birthday, celebrate an expectant mom at her baby shower, or "pretty up" the dessert table at a wedding reception. The cupcake's motto must surely be, "Anything cake can do, I can do better."

America has completely embraced this tiny baked item. According to the Washington Post, a market research firm reported that almost 670 million of these compact confections were sold in 2011. December 15 is officially National Cupcake Day. The Food Network once presented a show completely dedicated to this cake-in-miniature called "Cupcake Wars." And the internet is filled with novel cupcake recipes like red wine cupcakes and a Mexican hot chocolate variety.

No matter what flavor your palate favors, the cupcake truly symbolizes fun and happiness — even though it stands at a mere few inches tall. Imagine the joy that one can bring when it reaches a towering six feet.