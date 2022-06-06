The Unbelievable Tip One Massachusetts Server Received

In the U.S., it's standard practice to tip your server at least 15 to 20%. Today, restaurants are particularly reliant on diners' tips, explains TIME, as tips "subsidize" the otherwise low wages of most servers. Because tips keep wages low, restaurants can also offer lower menu prices and bring in more diners.

However, not everyone tips, and not everyone is in favor of tipping. One viral TikTok had people complaining about tipping culture, as many people believe restaurants should just pay their employees higher wages. Others argue the reason tipping should be abolished is that it subjects servers to harassment, discrimination, and financial instability. Still, others claim that they shouldn't have to pay servers extra for doing what's expected of them.

Although some diners ignore tipping etiquette, others go above and beyond for good service. In fact, a patron dining at a Massachusetts restaurant tipped his server with a lotto ticket, and both individuals won big money.