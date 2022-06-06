How Ayesha Curry's 9-Year-Old Nearly Brought Her To Tears With Food

In 2011, Steph and Ayesha Curry got married, and the couple has since welcomed three children: Canon, Ryan, and Riley. While Steph kills it on the basketball court, being celebrated by many for his sportsmanlike feats — one Boston restaurant even celebrated Steph's basketball record in a unique way — Ayesha spends her time on a pursuit more relatable to the everyday person: cooking. While she is not quite on par with the Anthony Bourdains of the world in renown just yet — in a Mashed poll, 29% said their favorite celebrity cookbook was one of Bourdain's — her cooking and cookbook have both earned quite the acclaim.

For Ayesha, one of the most important things about cooking is the familial aspect the activity promotes. As she said in an interview with Parade, "It's the perfect setting to build a great family foundation and relationship." And she puts her money where her mouth is by regularly cooking with her kids and husband. So it's not surprising that at least one of the Curry children in particular is taking mom's lessons to heart. Recently, their daughter, Riley, took to the kitchen on her own, working so diligently on a meal for the family that Ayesha was nearly brought to tears.