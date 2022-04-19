29% Said This Is Their Favorite Celebrity Cookbook
Whether you're a beginner home chef trying to learn how to make basic dishes or a seasoned cook who wants to add a few new recipes to your arsenal, a cookbook is a great place to start. While there are thousands out there for every type of cuisine, cooking level, diet, and meal, one of the more recent trends in the publishing world are celebrity cookbooks, where stars share their favorite recipes. Everyone from Food Network chefs like Trisha Yearwood to your favorite celebrities like Kris Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow has jumped on the cookbook train, and it's been full speed ahead (via US Magazine).
Search "celebrity cookbooks" on Amazon and you'll find a massive number of results, which is overwhelming, to say the least. Naturally, some are better — and more popular — than others. To find out which one is most worth buying, Mashed polled 594 people across the United States on what they think the best celebrity cookbook is, from a list of choices including books from Chrissy Teigen, Anthony Bourdain, and Snoop Dogg.
People love Anthony Bourdain's recipes
If you're in the market for a new cookbook, many people recommend "Appetites" by Anthony Bourdain. According to Mashed's poll results, it's the most popular celebrity cookbook, raking in 29.29% of respondents' votes. Bourdain was revered for his show "No Reservations," where the chef traveled the world to explore different countries and try unique dishes. "Appetites" reflects his love of food and culture, and features his favorite recipes that he believed everyone should know how to make. There are 115 recipes in total, from braised pork shoulder to potato salad with bacon to fresh pasta dough (via Insider).
As for how other celebrity cookbooks compared to Mr. Bourdain's? Second place, with 23.74% of the votes, went to Snoop Dogg's "From Crook to Cook," which includes recipes like fried bologna sandwiches and baked mac and cheese. It was followed by "The Full Plate" by Ayesha Curry, with 14.81%, and "The Tucci Cookbook" by Stanley Tucci with 14.48%. Chrissy Teigen's "Cravings: All Together" received 12.63% of the votes, while "Vegan, At Times" by Jessica Seinfeld garnered just 5.05%.