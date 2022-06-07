Guy Fieri's New Trash Can Nachos Take Junk Food To A New Level

When did people become fans of foods that come in trash cans or imitate toxic waste? We must've missed that moment in history, yet here we are, witnessing foods hitting the market that come in weird packages. For example, at the 25th annual Sweets & Snacks Expo 2022 in Chicago, there was one intensely sour candy that had TikTok captivated — Candy Dynamics' Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy, which comes in barrels and looks like toxic waste, as the name suggests.

On the other hand, in 2020, there was the opportunity to test out the Mayor of Flavortown's BBQ Trash Can Nachos for the steep price of $69. The nacho kits were shipped across the U.S. in a can and included items such as already-baked tortilla chips, black beans, cheese sauce, Cheddar, BBQ sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, onions, and spicy jalapenos (per Thrillist). And now, Guy Fieri has created a new version of Trash Can Nachos that take junk food to another level. But is that level more trashy or more decadent? It's up to you to decide.