The Intensely Sour Candy That Has TikTok Captivated

Food Dive reveals that the sour candies in question are Indiana-based company Candy Dynamics' offerings such as Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy, Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, and Sour Smog Balls. The president of the company, Laura King, says that their products are somewhat "different, unique, and a little edgy." And although the names of these candies might be a bit edgy, there's a hidden message behind it all — the mascots on the candy packaging are cartoon characters that accentuate sensitive and important issues such as "recycling, proper disposal of hazardous waste, and protecting the water supply."

The characters, namely Professor Sauernoggin, Mr. Toxie Head, and Hazmat the Lab Rat teach kids to save water and electricity and to throw trash away properly without littering, among other things (per Toxic Waste Candy). Bringing up such important issues is a commendable action, so the next time you're eating one of Candy Dynamics' products, it would be good to think about the best ways you and your loved ones can protect the environment and the only planet that we have. When one TikToker sampled the treat, comments flooded in. One person wrote, "I want one so bad," while others clamored to order the candy. Just bear in mind that if you eat too much sour candy, you might end up with a sore tongue.