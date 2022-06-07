Wendy's Just Gave Fans A Spoonful Of Its Highly Anticipated Summer Frosty

It's been an exciting couple of weeks for America's fast-food industry. First, the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza returned on May 19, and this week, Wendy's finally introduced its Strawberry Frosty to restaurant locations in the United States for a limited time (via PR Newswire). Described on the chain's website as a "light and fruity spin on your favorite thick and creamy dessert," the treat that is said to be "perfect for a freshly dipped fry" made its country-wide debut on Monday, June 6, and will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty, per CNN Business. Additionally, yesterday also marked the limited-time return of Wendy's Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad which features fresh, sliced strawberries, bacon, grilled chicken, cheese, candied almonds, and Champagne vinaigrette dressing on a bed of lettuce.

If you've been following Strawberry Frosty's journey since its Canadian release last April, you may have already heard several good things about the chain's first new Frosty flavor in three years. However, even with all the positive reviews, a number of Wendy's fans in the U.S. still made their way to the drive-thru yesterday so they could determine if the Strawberry Frosty lives up to the hype, and it's clear they loved it. "Very luscious, very decadent, a very lovely situation indeed," YouTuber Peep This Out said in his review of the "heavenly" treat, which he ultimately awarded an "obvious 10 out of 10."