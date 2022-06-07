Wendy's Just Gave Fans A Spoonful Of Its Highly Anticipated Summer Frosty
There's nothing like ice cream on a hot summer day, which is probably why one 2015 Harris Poll survey found it to be America's favorite snack during the warmest months of the year. A heaping scoop of any flavor in a crunchy waffle cone is a preferred way of enjoying the frozen treat when going spoonless. However, in the summer heat, this might not be the most practical way to indulge in the dessert. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there for a mess-free ice cream-eating experience, such as ditching the cone in favor of a paper bowl, or even going the drinkable route and sipping on a milkshake or root beer float. And then, of course, there's the famous Frosty treat that can only call Wendy's its home.
One of five original menu items, the unique dessert was only available in chocolate until 2006 when the eatery brought vanilla on board as a permanent second option. It mixed things up again when it introduced the limited edition Birthday Cake Frosty in 2019, and, last year, had fans up in arms when a strawberry Frosty was available for a limited time in its Canadian locations (via Twitter). Now, a year after becoming what Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo told CNN Business was "one of the chain's most talked about items online," the fruity, frozen treat has finally made its highly-anticipated landing at Wendy's locations in the U.S. just in time to cool down customers this summer.
Wendy's new Strawberry Frosty appears to be living up to the hype
It's been an exciting couple of weeks for America's fast-food industry. First, the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza returned on May 19, and this week, Wendy's finally introduced its Strawberry Frosty to restaurant locations in the United States for a limited time (via PR Newswire). Described on the chain's website as a "light and fruity spin on your favorite thick and creamy dessert," the treat that is said to be "perfect for a freshly dipped fry" made its country-wide debut on Monday, June 6, and will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty, per CNN Business. Additionally, yesterday also marked the limited-time return of Wendy's Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad which features fresh, sliced strawberries, bacon, grilled chicken, cheese, candied almonds, and Champagne vinaigrette dressing on a bed of lettuce.
If you've been following Strawberry Frosty's journey since its Canadian release last April, you may have already heard several good things about the chain's first new Frosty flavor in three years. However, even with all the positive reviews, a number of Wendy's fans in the U.S. still made their way to the drive-thru yesterday so they could determine if the Strawberry Frosty lives up to the hype, and it's clear they loved it. "Very luscious, very decadent, a very lovely situation indeed," YouTuber Peep This Out said in his review of the "heavenly" treat, which he ultimately awarded an "obvious 10 out of 10."