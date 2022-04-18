Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.

After months worth of rumors that Taco Bell is bringing back its Mexican Pizza, the restaurant has finally released a return date for the delish dish. You may officially rejoice. The chain announced the news via a pair of social media posts featuring recording artist Doja Cat, who excitedly proclaimed, "I brought back the Mexican Pizza, by the way!" during a performance at Coachella (via The Orange County Register). In the Instagram post, Taco Bell offered the video of Doja Cat, along with the caption, "You know we had to give @DojaCat the news first." Really, it was the least the chain could do, since the singer uploaded a song only weeks ago about her love of the menu item.