Taco Bell Just Opened The Drive-Thru Of The Future

After 60 years in business, the fast-casual Mexican chain Taco Bell is attempting to reinvent the age-old drive-thru process. In a press release, the company announced the opening of its most technologically advanced location yet complete with digital order screens, personalized QR codes, and a futuristic burrito delivery system. The brand first unveiled the plans for the new 3,000 square-foot location last August, teasing a "revolutionary pickup experience" that promised to be "the fastest way ever to get Taco Bell." The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based location — which has been dubbed 'Taco Bell Defy' — will officially open its doors (or rather, its lanes) to the public today.

The two-story futuristic Taco Bell location features four car lanes for an optimized drive-thru experience and was designed with the help of the Minneapolis-based design firm Vertical Works, which helped create and implement the company's vision for a speedy, contactless fast food delivery system. The Taco Bell Defy location is equipped with a proprietary lift that delivers orders to hungry customers via clear tubes once the customer has placed an order via the digital check-in screens. Although the futuristic lift system eliminates face-to-face interactions, customers will be able to communicate with Taco Bell workers via a two-way audio and video system.