What We Know About Wilton's Rainbow Sprinkles Recall

Unless you're the proprietor of a bakery, sprinkles probably don't take up prime real estate on your weekly grocery list. Nevertheless, the decorative sugar-glazed confections are always fun to have in your pantry when you're looking to jazz up a batch of cupcakes.

For all their cuteness, however, the once-enigmatic ingredients in commercially produced sprinkles have at times fallen into the same camp as those of the proverbial "mystery meat" that's been rumored to comprise street-cart hot dogs. "Are sprinkles made from bugs?" and "Do sprinkles have pork in them?" are two commonly searched queries that you'll see when you ask Google what sprinkles are made of. Those sprinkle speculations have been dispelled, and we now know that the average sprinkle is made of sugar, corn syrup, cornstarch, shortening, food-safe wax, and artificial food coloring (per Food Republic).

For Wilton Industries, Inc., however, the discovery of an unlisted ingredient in the baking and cake-decorating supplier's rainbow sprinkles has caused a nationwide recall. Here's what we know.