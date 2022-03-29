Easter Chocolate Kit Sold In Walmart Was Just Recalled For Undeclared Milk
Food can be so much more than mere sustenance. Craveable comfort foods are meant to nurture the soul. There are high-end American restaurants that offer food as entertainment. And what are the fast food chicken sandwich wars if not a high-stakes game for Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, McDonald's, and other fast food chains riding the dollar-bill-hued wave of humanity's love of competition? (SBNation's pre-war "fried chicken bracket" might even give a sense of how that game could look.)
For those affected by food allergies, food can also be a source of anxiety. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, almost 32 million people in the U.S. live with food allergies. The organization quotes 30,000 as the number of emergency room visits made each year as a result of food-allergy-related anaphylaxis (a "serious, life-threatening allergic reaction," per the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology).
Citing 13 years of data, the CDC reported in 2017 that half of all such cases occurred in connection with restaurant dining. But that would still leave a terrifying number resulting from foods consumed at home. Frustratingly enough, some of these were likely the result of food labeling errors, which are more common than you might think (via PaladinID). This recently affected an Easter chocolate kit sold at Walmart. The label failed to unambiguously disclose the presence of milk, but fortunately, the product was recalled before anyone could be harmed, according to the FDA. Here's what you need to know about the recall.
The recalled Easter Chocolate kit sold at Walmart was made by Wilton
On March 25, Wilton Industries, Inc. recalled its Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit because of a labeling glitch. Although the ingredients list includes "skim milk powder," there is no mention of milk in the place on the label where some adults would look first: the "Contains" statement. This led to a consumer inquiry, which led to the recall.
According to the FDA, all "Contains" statements on food labels must identify all "major food allergens used as ingredients." The Wilton Easter chocolate candy kit appears to have inadvertently left "milk" off of the "Contains" statement (mentioning only soy and wheat). This is concerning because an individual with a milk allergy might not think to look beyond the "Contains" statement. Anyone with a severe milk allergy or milk sensitivity could be at risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they were to consume the candy contained in this kit.
The recalled Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit was sent to retailers throughout the U.S., including Walmart, as well as in Colombia. All such kits have a UPC code of 0070896117274) and lot numbers of 22005, 22006, or 22007. The FDA is not instructing consumers to discard their kits but to be aware of the milk ingredient and treat the kit accordingly. Questions can be directed to Wilton via email (productrecall@wilton.com) or by phone (1-800-794-5866).