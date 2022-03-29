Easter Chocolate Kit Sold In Walmart Was Just Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Food can be so much more than mere sustenance. Craveable comfort foods are meant to nurture the soul. There are high-end American restaurants that offer food as entertainment. And what are the fast food chicken sandwich wars if not a high-stakes game for Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, McDonald's, and other fast food chains riding the dollar-bill-hued wave of humanity's love of competition? (SBNation's pre-war "fried chicken bracket" might even give a sense of how that game could look.)

For those affected by food allergies, food can also be a source of anxiety. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, almost 32 million people in the U.S. live with food allergies. The organization quotes 30,000 as the number of emergency room visits made each year as a result of food-allergy-related anaphylaxis (a "serious, life-threatening allergic reaction," per the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology).

Citing 13 years of data, the CDC reported in 2017 that half of all such cases occurred in connection with restaurant dining. But that would still leave a terrifying number resulting from foods consumed at home. Frustratingly enough, some of these were likely the result of food labeling errors, which are more common than you might think (via PaladinID). This recently affected an Easter chocolate kit sold at Walmart. The label failed to unambiguously disclose the presence of milk, but fortunately, the product was recalled before anyone could be harmed, according to the FDA. Here's what you need to know about the recall.