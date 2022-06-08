Pepsi's CMO Says That Pepsi Is Scientifically Proven To Go Better With Pizza - Exclusive

What beverage best complements pizza? You might think it's a matter of personal taste, but according to Pepsi CMO Todd Kaplan, there's a scientifically-proven answer: Pepsi. Of course, the Neapolitans who History says first cooked pizza a couple of hundred years ago didn't have access to this sparkling brown elixir, as Pepsi debuted in 1893. But now that we have both pizza and Pepsi readily available, Kaplan recommends washing down your pie with his company's soft drink, especially if you like pepperoni: "When adding the pepperoni to the pizza, it blends more of those Italian spices and brings out all the flavor profiles even more."

Mashed sat down for an exclusive interview with Kaplan to discuss the #BetterWithPepsi campaign, which is the brand's effort to convince consumers that certain foods are just, well, better with Pepsi. The #BetterWithPepsi campaign started with ads that centered around burgers, but now the focus is on pizza. Pepsi is an underdog in the burger world, as most fast-food burger chains sell Coke products, but it's actually already the leader in the national pizza space. Per Kaplan, "The perfect pairing [of pizza and Pepsi] is served at over 70% of national pizza locations across the country."

So why does Pepsi dominate in pizza parlors? Kaplan broke down why this soft drink makes pizza taste even better.