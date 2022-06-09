How Twitter Really Feels About The Burger King Austria's New Pride Whopper

When Burger King Austria announced in a rainbow-colored Instagram post earlier this month that it had debuted a Pride Whopper (a regular Whopper featuring only top and only bottom buns) for its "Time to be Proud!" campaign, we have to admit, we were feeling very much like the many confused replies under the post. It's not the first time a Burger King franchise has made an effort to show support for the LGBTQ+ community — in 2014, San Francisco locations opted for a classic show of solidarity by serving a regular Whopper in rainbow wrapping, according to Time – but it is the first time that the chain's marketing seems vaguely tied to innuendo, even if it was unintentional. The brand clarifies on the product's website the use of the two same buns is supposed to represent "equal love and equal rights."

It perhaps should come as no surprise, then, that many of the initial responses to the same-bun burger came from a place of confusion. "This has to be a joke, right?" reads one of the top comments. The menu item has caused quite a stir on social media this week, with people from all over the world chiming in on Twitter to express their shock, annoyance, and amusement with the campaign.