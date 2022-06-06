Burger King Just Launched A New Whopper For Pride Month, But There's A Catch

June is Pride Month, and there are a ton of opportunities to throw support behind LGBTQ+ friends and family by supporting businesses that support them. Longtime cause supporter Miller Lite is celebrating Pride Month with a book called "Beers & Queer History," and fellow brewer Samuel Adams is once again putting out its limited-edition Love Conquers Ale, complete with rainbow-branded packaging.

However, beer manufacturers aren't the only companies throwing their support behind the Pride movement, and Burger King is only too happy to get involved, too. In fact, during Pride Month 2021, Burger King threw shade at Chick-fil-A by pledging to donate 40 cents per every one of its Ch'King sandwiches sold. These funds were earmarked to go to the Human Rights Campaign up to the tune of $250,000. Allegedly, this campaign was designed to shame Chick-fil-A thanks to the fact that it said the promo would be in action "even on Sundays," per Today. Chick-fil-A has famously garnered negative publicity in recent years for a number of anti-LGBTQ+ controversies, as explained by Vox.

Burger King likes to switch things up, however, so there's quite a difference between last year's Pride Month promo and this year's, complete with a pretty important catch.