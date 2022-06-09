Honest Tea Founder Seth Goldman On The Brand's End And What's Next - Exclusive Interview

I know that Honest Tea has been a huge part of your life for a really long time, so how does it feel to see Coca-Cola discontinuing the brand at this point?

It's tragic. It's so sad — all the people, all the work, all the supply chains behind it, who really invested in it, these farms.

While we're talking, I'll pull up an email I got from one of our suppliers. It was heartbreaking to hear ... He said, "Honest Tea is very connected to our own gardens and people, so the news is definitely a gut punch for us as well. While the financial consequences are material, the loss of confidence in organic and fair trade agriculture that this decision is likely to engender in the wider community is very saddening and probably more consequential, especially in terms of lost motivation at origins. We've been so inspired to be part of the journey that you led and want to try to continue the effort and fight the suggestion that this was all a failed experiment."

It's like, oh my God, that's brutal, and I share those concerns. So, as you probably heard, we are not sitting by idly and watching that happen to these communities or to our consumers. That LinkedIn post that I put up a week ago got such a response and it is so gratifying to know. I mean, obviously it meant a lot to me, but it was gratifying to hear how much it meant to everybody — so, not everybody, [but] so many people. We'll be announcing next week that we are going back and going to be launching an organic bottle tea line.

I guess that answers the next question I had, which was whether or not you thought this would leave a pretty significant gap in the marketplace.

It will. It's the top brand in the natural channel. I was just in a new Whole Foods opening ... and this was the week before I got the news from Coca-Cola, and even though I'm no longer involved in the management of the brand, I get a little spring in my step when I see a nice shelf display. We had this beautiful display in this brand-new store and I'm like, "Wow, that's great," and then to hear that they were pulling out, like ... Whoa, wait, what?