Coca-Cola Just Made A Huge Announcement About Its Tea Line

If you're a fan of Honest tea, know that you have just a few months left to enjoy the brand before Coca-Cola takes it away. In a release distributed on its website, The Coca Cola Company said the close of 2022 would see the end of Honest teas, and the repositioning of its other tea offers, Gold Peak and Peace Tea. Sabrina Tandon, group director RTD for Coca-Cola North America, said in a statement that the move would "free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category."

She added that the company "believe[s] Gold Peak and Peace Tea are best positioned to meet consumer preferences for high-quality brewed teas with different levels of sweetness and flavor."

Still, not all of the products in the Honest kids line will ride off into the sunset by the end of this year. The Coca-Cola Company said it was pushing ahead with the brand's line of organic fruit juices. It also said it was exploring "licensing ventures and innovation opportunities for the HONEST brand in other categories," as Tandon says the brand will still belong to the company.