Aldi Just Released A Summer-Ready Boozy Cold Treat

There are a few things that get us through the scorching and sweaty summer days. When you are a kid, popsicles are the secret ingredient that helps you beat the heat. Unlike a heavier ice cream alternative, popsicles are frozen snacks that practically double as a refreshing beverage — what more could you want? Whether you are loading up your freezer with real-fruit popsicles or sweet and savory ice pops, these icy snacks are guaranteed to keep children cool and content all summer long. As for the adults? After the end of a long hard day, sometimes you want something with a little kick. More often than not, it's hard to top a summer cocktail. From frozen mojitos to frozen honeydew margaritas, there are so many frozen cocktails you should be making this summer.

What popsicles are to kids, frozen cocktails are to grown-ups. But what if you could have both rolled into one? Aldi just released a cold and boozy treat that may appeal to adults who have an affinity for this nostalgic childhood snack (via Instagram).