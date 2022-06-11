How Del Monte Slipped Into A New Guinness World Record

When it was announced that Del Monte had recently secured a Guinness World Record, curious minds couldn't help but wonder what mammoth fruit-and-veggie feat the produce giant had managed to accomplish. After all, there are some pretty remarkable "personal bests" just waiting to be beaten, including a bunch of Guinness World Records you probably didn't know existed, and a surprising number of them involve freshly-grown foods.

In October 2021, a man from Australia broke the Guinness World Record for the "Most Types of Fruit on a Single Tree" after he grafted five different types — "plums, apricots, almonds, peaches, and cherries" — to his tree. This past February, a farmer in Israel grew the world's heaviest strawberry, which weighed in at a whopping 10.19 ounces (via Food & Wine). Back in 2014, a gardener from Niagara Falls, Canada managed to nurture a record-breaking zucchini to just over 8 feet, 3 inches in length. And in December 2021, a British man consumed 132 blueberries in a mere 60 seconds.

Considering the company deals with a plethora of canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juices, ketchup, fruit cups, and fresh items like bananas, melons, and pineapples, it's impossible to guess what record Del Monte managed to conquer. Thankfully, it's no secret.