How Uber Is Delivering Emergency Food Relief In Ukraine

Obtaining food and supplies in war-torn Ukraine has proven difficult. iNews reported in March that Ukrainian volunteers had to navigate roads littered with shrapnel and "burned-out cars" to make deliveries, while CBS notes that some people are "too afraid to leave the house" for fear of attack.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which has been delivering food and money to citizens in need since the start of the war in Ukraine, has partnered with Uber in an effort to solve these logistical issues (via Uber). WFP already has warehouses set up to store food, and Uber's smaller vehicles can make more efficient deliveries and reach areas that the organization previously could not. And because Uber created a custom version of its platform specifically for WFP, this partnership will also allow for better tracking of deliveries.

This collaboration has already facilitated successful supply deliveries in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, per Uber, and future deliveries are planned for Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernivtsi, and other cities within 100km of WFP warehouses. In addition to this, Uber has also donated $250,000 to World Food Program USA to further aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. With the help of this donation, WFP is projected to provide food and cash to over 3 million people monthly by the end of June (via Uber).